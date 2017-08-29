Google Introduces Video to Google Maps Listings

Searchers will soon start seeing videos on Google Maps listings, as the company is giving Local Guides the ability to upload video with an Android device.

Videos on Google Maps can be viewed by users on iOS, Android, or desktop – but for the time being they can only be uploaded on Android.

Google offers a few suggestions for using this new feature:

”The possibilities are really exciting: Take viewers on a mini tour of a store you love, or show the bustling scene at your favorite neighborhood restaurant.”

Video reviews showcasing your favorite items are also an option, as well as videos offering general tips for new visitors.

This feature is rolling out gradually to Local Guides on Android. Local Guides are individuals who are committed to contributing to Google maps.

Local Guides earn points for contributing photos, reviews, and information to Maps listings. As they earn points they can level up, which grants access to perks.

If you’re interested in joining the program you can sign up here. Local Guides can start adding video to Google Maps by following these steps:

Search and select a place on Google Maps

Scroll down and tap “Add a photo”

Tap “Camera” and hold the shutter button for up to 10 seconds

Local Guides can also add videos that are already on their device by selecting “Folder” instead of “Camera.” Only the first 30 seconds of a video can be added.