Download SEO PowerSuite for Free
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Introduces Structured Data for Livestreams

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
Google Introduces Structured Data for Livestreams

Google is introducing a way for publishers to markup livestreams with structured data.

With a combination of livestream structured data and the new Indexing API, publishers can let Google know when a video is live.

Using livestream structured data will make videos eligible to appear in Google search with a red “LIVE” badge:

Google Introduces Structured Data for Livestreams

Livestream structured data can be added to the following types of videos:

  • Sporting events
  • Awards shows
  • Influencer videos
  • Live streaming video games

Google has provided an example code snippet here.

Notifying Google About Livestreams

An optional, but recommended, next step is to use the Indexing API.

The Indexing API allows publishers to request that their site is crawled in time for the livestream.

Google encourages publishers to call the Indexing API when the livestream begins and ends, and if the structured data changes

CategoryNewsSEO

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement