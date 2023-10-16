Google Introduces Structured Data For Car Dealership Inventory

Google has launched an improved method for car dealerships to display their inventory of vehicles for sale on Google Search and other Google platforms.

Newly supported structured data markup simplifies supplying vehicle inventory data to Google, making it more accessible to dealerships of all sizes.

Vehicle listing structured data lets car dealerships display their for-sale inventory on Google Search, Maps, and Business Profiles.

The structured data enables a new search experience where potential buyers can filter and learn about available vehicles on Google, including key details like pricing, features, and availability.

This feature is now offered in English in the United States on mobile and desktop.

Streamlining Dealership Listings with Structured Data Markup

Google has introduced a new way for car dealerships to display their inventory listings. This involves adding markup to the HTML code of dealership websites to provide details about available vehicles.

The new markup method is more straightforward than Google’s previous approach, requiring dealerships to upload data feed files.

With structured data, dealerships can integrate vehicle descriptions, pricing, availability, and other details into their existing car listing pages.

This new option may work better for dealers who find feed files too complex or have not yet signed up to provide inventory data to Google. However, feed files are still an option.

Two Methods of Providing Inventory Data to Google

In addition to using structured data markup, car dealerships can provide their inventory information to Google through data feeds uploaded to Google’s vehicle listings partner portal. Both approaches have benefits and are suitable for different purposes.

While structured data markup is relatively straightforward to implement and manage, changes may take longer for Google to detect. Feed file uploads may require more system development effort, but ensure Google sees all inventory data. If dealerships use both methods, it is essential that the data in the feeds and markup match to avoid inconsistencies.

Monitoring and Fixing Structured Data with Search Console

Google is improving Search Console to make it easier for websites to monitor and fix problems with structured data markup for vehicle listings. The updates include a new Rich Results report that shows valid and invalid items on pages that contain vehicle listing markup.

This allows dealerships to keep track of issues with their markup implementation more effectively.

Testing Structured Data with the Rich Results Test

The Rich Results Test is another tool offered by Google, allowing dealerships to quickly validate their structured data markup by inputting a URL or code snippet.

It gives instant feedback on the validity of the markup without waiting for updates to Rich result reports.

In Summary

In addition to introducing new ways for car dealerships to showcase vehicle inventory through structured data markup, Google is making it easier to search, filter, and learn about available models.

Dealerships should consider implementing structured data markup into their existing listing pages or setting up data feeds through Google’s portal.

Featured Image: lumen-digital/Shutterstock