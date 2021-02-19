Google Hosts Search Central Live, A Free Event on February 24

Google is hosting the first installment of a new event series, called Search Central Live, on February 24.

This is scheduled to be the first of a series of free events which brings together the Google Search Central team and the community of SEOs and site owners.

The first event is an experiment of sorts to see how virtual live events can be used to build an interactive experience and create a dialogue with the webmaster community.

Google says this has been a goal since moving under the new ‘Google Search Central’ umbrella:

“Since our move under the new Google Search Central umbrella, we’ve been working on creating a new series of virtual events to explore different ways to gather and interact online. Search Central Live is an experiment to try out a livestream format rather than a pre-recorded set of talks. We encourage you to join the event live on YouTube and interact with the speakers through the chat in real time.”

What to Expect & How to Attend

As the name suggests, Search Central Live is a livestream event that can be accessed through the event website.

Registration is free, open to everyone, and has no limit to the number of participants.

The event is being held live in Japan Standard Time. Those who cannot attend live can view the content on the Google Search Central YouTube channel afterward.

Future events will accommodate other time zones.

The first Search Central Live event will consist of three sessions:

A fireside chat with Cherry Prommawin, Danny Sullivan, Ashley Berman Hale, and Martin Splitt

with Cherry Prommawin, Danny Sullivan, Ashley Berman Hale, and Martin Splitt A live technical SEO case study with Kristina Azarenko and Martin Splitt

with Kristina Azarenko and Martin Splitt A live session of Search Off The Record with Gary Illyes, John Mueller, and Martin Splitt

Registration is open now.

Source: Google Search Central Blog