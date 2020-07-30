Google Highlights Black-Owned Businesses in Search Results

Google is extending its support for Black-owned businesses an update to Google My Business and an announcement of two new initiatives.

Businesses in the US with a verified Google My Business profile will be able to add a “Black-owned” attribute for everyone to see.

In addition, as part of a $300 million commitment to support underrepresented entrepreneurs, the attribute will be added to Google’s digital skills training programs offered to Black business owners.

Through the Google for Startups Accelerator for Black Founders, Google is starting work with its first group of 12 startups.

Here’s more information about each of these announcements.

Black-owned Attribute in Google My Business

With this update to Google My Business profiles, Google aims to make Search and Maps more inclusive.

By adding the attribute, people using Google Search and Maps can see that a business is Black-owned, and extend their support by making a purchase, leaving a review, and recommending it to others.

Here’s how it will look to users in search results:

Google isn’t just getting the word out about this with simple blog post. Efforts are being made to ensure as many Black-owned businesses know about this update as possible.

“To help get the word out about the new Black-owned attribute, we’ve partnered with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC). With 145 Black Chambers of Commerce and 326,000 members across the country, USBC provides leadership and advocacy to empower Black business owners through resources and initiatives.”

Google and the USBC will also provide training for Black-owned businesses to enhance their presence on Google through the use of digital tools.

Digital Skills Training for Black-owned Businesses

Google is adding the Black-owned business attribute to the training curriculum offered through the Grow with Google Digital Coaches program.

Digital Coaches offer free mentorship, networking, and workshop opportunities to Black and Latinx businesses in 11 cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, Chicago and Detroit.

Google for Startups Accelerator for Black Founders

Google is expanding ways to support Black entrepreneurs through Google for Startups.

The accelerator is designed specifically for businesses using technology to address today’s biggest challenges

“The class includes entrepreneurs like Guy Asaad, founder of Clerkie, a business designed to help Americans get out of debt. It also includes Melvin Hine, founder of Upswing, which is dedicated to improving the online education system, and Ashley Edwards, founder of MindRight Health which provides digital mental health services for young people.”

These 12 founders will receive training and support from Google and industry experts starting next month.

Training will be related to technical challenges, business growth, and outside investment opportunities to help these entrepreneurs reach the next level.

Google says today’s updates are a part of a company-wide effort to support Black-owned businesses through products and meaningful partnerships.

