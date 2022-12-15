Google Helps Searchers Find Cost Of Living Assistance

In response to a spike in searches for “cost of living,” Google is updating search results with quick access to helpful resources.

Search volume for “cost of living” is at a 10-year high, Google says in a blog post:

“In fact, search interest in “cost of living” has reached a 10-year high this year in the U.S. For people looking for information about financial assistance, help is often a search away. We have updated our search experience to make it easier for people seeking support online to find answers to commonly asked questions about federal government benefits and find food support for their families.”

Here’s an overview of the updates to Google’s search results that will make it easier for people to find support online.

Find Information About Benefits

Google will provide faster access to resources for the types of queries:

“How to get financial assistance.”

“Financial assistance for medical bills”

“What is financial assistance for disability.”

The above-listed queries are the most Searched financial assistance-related questions in the US, Google says.

Searching for these questions in Google will show you information on eligibility criteria and how to apply for available programs.

“It can be complicated to understand the benefits that may be available for you. That’s why we have updated our search experience to make it easier to find everything you need to know about programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).”

Find Information About Food Assistance

Google says there’s a 20% year-over-year increase in searches for “food bank and pantries.”

In response, Google is helping connect people to federal programs like the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP).

Google states in a blog post:

“When you search for “snap benefits,” you can find locally relevant, direct resources to help determine your eligibility and how to apply for the benefit. Once approved for the SNAP program, many people use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to pay for food. You can now search for “EBT” to find information about your state’s program, including how to log in, check your balance and find the right telephone numbers for support. With our latest updates, you can also find easily accessible information about the Special Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).”

Google has more information available about these programs at findfoodsupport.withgoogle.com.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Screenshot from blog.google/products/search/how-to-use-google-search-to-help-manage-uncertain-times/, December 2022.