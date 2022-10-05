Google recently rolled out a new core update and the Helpful Content update. But what does that mean for your business?

How can you tweak your content and SEO strategies so that they properly align with the latest algorithm changes?

With Google now prioritizing user experience, it’s important to publish content that’s helpful to humans and relevant to their search queries.

Though this update has challenged many companies and made the content creation process more complex, there are certainly ways your website can still thrive online.

The key is finding the right balance between search engine compliance and customer satisfaction.

Join me and Dave Snyder, CEO and Founder of CopyPress, as we discuss ways you can adjust your content production to improve search rankings and maximize results.

In this webinar, you’ll discover:

How to create Helpful Content for Google.

How to scale authority and build subject matter experts as part of your production cycle.

Ways to recover if you’ve been dinged by Google.

You’ll learn how to create better content with authority that complies fully with Google’s revised Helpful Content guidelines.

Whether you have a small website or need to scale your content production, you’ll learn how you can create and implement a content strategy that keeps Google happy and fulfills your customers’ needs for compelling, helpful content.

By the end of this webinar, you’ll be equipped with all the information you need to adapt your content strategy for success on Google.

Can’t make the live session? Register now, and we’ll send you a recording after the event.