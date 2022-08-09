Connect with vetted experts
Google Experiences Rare, Widespread Outage

Google experienced a rare, widespread outage on August 9. The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

Reports flooded in from Twitter on Monday evening as Google experienced a rare, widespread outage.

Searchers around the world were met with this error message for a brief period when using Google:

According to Down Detector, the outage occurred around 9:39 p.m Eastern and lasted for a little over ten minutes.

Google Experiences Rare, Widespread OutageImage Credit: Screenshot from downdetector.com/status/google/, August 2022.
By all accounts the outage is resolved at the time of writing, though the event itself is worth documenting. It certainly didn’t go unnoticed as thousands of users took to Twitter to ask if Google is down.

Here’s a sample of some of the tweets:

What Caused The August 9 Google Outage?

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. Google has yet to officially acknowledge a problem occurred.

Major news organizations who were quick to jump on the story, including Reuters and CNBC, say Google hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

Earlier in the day there was reportedly an explosion at a Google data center in Iowa that injured three technicians.

Some news outlets are running with the story that the two events are connected, though that has yet to be confirmed.

This story will be updated if and when there are more details to report.

Featured Image: Good luck images/Shutterstock

