Google Expands Verification Requirement For Finance Ads

Google is expanding its verification program for finance ads, which will require advertisers in more countries to prove they’re authorized to promote financial services.

Verification adds an extra layer of protection against financial fraud, helping to ensure people aren’t scammed when they click on search ads.

Google first launched this program in the UK in September 2021, which has reportedly lead to a noticeable decline in ads promoting fraudulent services.

Following the successful UK launch, Google is expanding the verification program to additional countries starting with Australia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

What Does This Mean For Advertisers?

Advertisers in the above-mentioned markets will have to go through two extra steps before running ads that promote financial services.

They will have to:

Demonstrate they are authorized by their respective financial services regulator

Complete Google’s advertiser verification program

This policy goes into effect on August 30, and advertisers can begin applying for verification at the end of June.

That’s two whole months to get verified and prevent any disruptions to ad campaigns.

It sounds like a lot of time, but advertiser verification is not a quick process. It’s better to start sooner than later.

Getting Verified By Google

Google’s advertiser verification program consists of multiple requirements that each have their own set of steps to complete.

Advertisers are required to:

Answer a series of questions about their business

Verify their identity

Verify details about their business operations

The process is extensive enough that Google doesn’t expect advertisers to complete it in one sitting. After initiating the verification process you’ll have 30 days to complete it.

Advertisers that have not completed the new verification process by August 30 won’t be allowed to promote financial services using Google Ads.

For more information, see the article on verification in Google’s advertising policies help section.

Featured Image: Saitee/Shutterstock