Google Expands Travel Searches to Include Vacation Rental Properties

Google is expanding hotel search results to include a greater number of vacation rental properties.

Using Google’s mobile search results, users can see and book vacation rentals from the following travel partners:

Expedia

HomeAway

Hotels.com

NextPax

RedAwning

Rentals United

TripAdvisor

VRBO

and more

“In the hotel search experience, you can surface vacation rental properties—be it a cabin in Lake Tahoe or a beach house in Sydney—by applying the vacation rentals filter or clicking on the vacation rentals tip.”

Search results can be filtered by price and amenities. Just like searching for hotels, users can browse photos of rental properties and read reviews.

After selecting a check-in and check-out date, users can click “Book” to complete the reservation on the travel partner’s website.

This feature is currently only available on mobile but will be brought to desktop search next month.