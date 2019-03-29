Advertisement

Google Expands Travel Searches to Include Vacation Rental Properties

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
Google Expands Travel Searches to Include Vacation Rental Properties

Google is expanding hotel search results to include a greater number of vacation rental properties.

Using Google’s mobile search results, users can see and book vacation rentals from the following travel partners:

  • Expedia
  • HomeAway
  • Hotels.com
  • NextPax
  • RedAwning
  • Rentals United
  • TripAdvisor
  • VRBO
  • and more

Google Expands Travel Searches to Include Vacation Rental Properties

“In the hotel search experience, you can surface vacation rental properties—be it a cabin in Lake Tahoe or a beach house in Sydney—by applying the vacation rentals filter or clicking on the vacation rentals tip.”

Search results can be filtered by price and amenities. Just like searching for hotels, users can browse photos of rental properties and read reviews.

After selecting a check-in and check-out date, users can click “Book” to complete the reservation on the travel partner’s website.

Google Expands Travel Searches to Include Vacation Rental Properties

This feature is currently only available on mobile but will be brought to desktop search next month.

CategoryMobile SearchNews
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next