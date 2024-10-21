Google Expands Travel Feeds In Search Ads

Google has announced an expansion of its Travel Feeds feature for Search Ads.

This update allows hotel advertisers to directly include more detailed information from their feeds in search results.

A Google support page reads:

“When you link your Hotel Center to Google Ads, Google will automatically enrich existing Search ad formats with prices, images, and more to help drive better performance.”

New Capabilities

The expanded feature lets hotel advertisers display the following information in their ads:

Hotel details

Current pricing

Available dates

Customer ratings

Property images

Google notes that advertisers can:

“Use the same feed data already available in Hotel Center and used by travel advertisers in hotel campaigns to enhance more ad types.”

The hotel price and landing page are automatically sourced from your Hotel Center feed, with selections based on ad relevance, creative, and query.

Multiple designs are available as part of Travel Feeds in Search Ads.

Google provided some examples. Note, these are mockups only.

Potential Impact

According to Google’s internal data, advertisers using the full range of available formats have observed up to a 20% increase in click-through rates.

However, individual results may vary, and these figures have not been independently verified.

Implementation

Google will automatically display Travel Feeds in Search Ads after you Link your Hotel Center feed to a Google Ads account.

You can set feed sharing controls at the account and campaign levels.

Key points:

If you need a Hotel Center account, refer to Google’s Hotels starter guide.

Create subset feeds to link specific properties.

Use URL parameters to track clicks from travel ads.

Availability

Advertisers must have a Hotel Center account with a price accuracy rating of at least “Poor ” to use Travel Feeds in Search Ads.

The feature is currently available in 21 countries and supports 12 languages.

Looking Ahead

The expansion of Travel Feeds in Search Ads represents one of several recent changes to travel-related search results.

Google plans to test the Travel Feeds feature beyond hotels.

In the coming months, Google will include other travel-related categories such as attractions, car rentals, and events.

Featured Image: support.google.com, October 2024.