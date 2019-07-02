Google Expands the Distribution of App Ads

Google Ads is expanding the distribution of app ads, which will now show up more often on iOS devices.

Starting this month, app ads will show for more searches on iOS mobile web browsers.

App ads are served when there’s a relevant app available to assist users with their query. For example, an ad for a food delivery app may be shown when searching for a local restaurant.

In addition to mobile search results, app ads also appear in Google Play, YouTube, and over three million sites and apps in Google’s network

To help advertisers measure the impact of this change, app installs and in-app conversion events from iOS browsers will be included in campaign reporting.

No action needs to be taken by advertisers in order to access this new inventory. Existing app campaigns will automatically include the new data in the “Conversions” column.

Google does, however, encourage advertisers to monitor their bids and budgets. As these changes roll out there may be fluctuations in performance.