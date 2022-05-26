Google Execs Share Vision & Strategy For Google Ads

Google hosted its annual Google Marketing Live event on May 24, 2022.

A key focus of the event was projections for future growth of Google Ads.

During Google’s Q1 earnings call, the company touted 24% search revenue growth year over year.

John Nicoletti, Google’s VP of Global Product and Sales Activation, led the session on charting the future of ads growth.

He shared two key building blocks for advertisers to separate themselves from the pack:

Go all in on automation to level up search performance

Grow your business on new channels

“Opportunities for growth and innovation are constant”, Nicoletti stated. As technology evolves, consumers adapt. As marketers, it’s crucial to be on the leading edge and take action now.

Elevating Your Search Strategy

Nicoletti notes that “80%+ of advertisers are using automated bidding in Google Ads to free up time while driving better performance.”

In his session he proclaims the “trifecta” of search automation includes these key components:

Broad match keywords: By keeping keyword matches broad, it allows you to cast a wider net on relevant searches.

By keeping keyword matches broad, it allows you to cast a wider net on relevant searches. Responsive Search Ads: Responsive Search ads help deliver the right message to the right customer and allow you to scale faster.

Responsive Search ads help deliver the right message to the right customer and allow you to scale faster. Smart Bidding: Takes the manual work out of controlling each individual bid. Smart Bidding takes into account each individual search and user to bid accordingly based on your campaign goals.

Diversify Your Channels To Find More Customers

While Search is a great way to reach users ready to take action, keeping a Search-only strategy will limit your growth opportunities.

Nicoletti focused on a Performance Max + Value-Based Bidding to easily expand your efforts and reach your customers wherever they are.

Part of the Performance Max advantage is that your ads will show beyond search engines. You’ll now be able to reach customers on:

Display Network

YouTube

Gmail

Maps

A case study supporting Performance Max resulted in a 13% increase in total incremental conversions at a similar CPA.

Nicoletti emphasized that any advertiser can get started with Performance Max easily. This campaign type can be launched even without robust creative capabilities.

Summary

Change is constant, and will only continue to change faster.

Advertisers need to look beyond capturing today’s demand. Focus on forward-looking strategies. Nicoletti recommends you focus on building your brand to create tomorrow’s demand.

“Be the Edison. Take action now to separate yourself from the pack,” Nicoletti concludes.

Source: Google Marketing Live

Featured Image: IB Photography/Shutterstock