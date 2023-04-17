Google Enhances Shipping & Return Info In Search Results

Google is expanding the visibility of shipping and returns information for merchant websites in search results.

To help online retailers optimize this feature, Google is improving the Shopping report in Search Console and adding new tools for monitoring and correcting structured data.

Shipping Information Becoming More Important For Shoppers

Customers want to know the total cost of a product before making a purchase, including shipping charges.

The shipping cost, speed, and return policy influence buying decisions. Many shoppers abandon their carts due to high shipping fees, slow delivery, or unclear return policies.

For this reason, online retailers need to present shipping and return details upfront.

Expanding Shipping & Return Info Display In Google Search

With today’s update, eligible products will now have shipping and return information displayed in Google Search, initially in the US and soon in other countries.

To display shipping and return details in product search results, retailers must add the information using structured data markup, similar to how product details are marked up.

Alternatively, if a retailer submits product information to Google through the Merchant Center, Google will automatically utilize the Shipping & Returns information provided.

Utilizing Search Console For Shipping & Returns Data

Search Console is making it easier to identify when products lack shipping and return information or when this information has been added incorrectly.

Retailers will receive warnings in the Merchant Listings report and through email notifications for such issues.

Retailers are encouraged to contact Google via the Google Search Central Community or on Twitter regarding any questions or concerns.

Conclusion

Google’s expanded display of shipping and return information in search results aims to enhance users’ online shopping experience and improve e-commerce businesses’ success.

By providing more precise information, retailers can potentially reduce cart abandonment and increase sales. The updates to Search Console reports and tools will assist retailers in ensuring that their shipping and return information is accurate and complete.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Screenshot from developers.google.com, April 2023.