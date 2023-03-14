Take a Survey
Google Enhances Healthcare Info Access For US Searchers

Google Search streamlines access to healthcare information, leverages AI for provider verification, and boosts mental health helpline visibility.

  • Google is making Medicaid re-enrollment information more accessible, aiming to simplify the process for searchers in the United States.
  • The company uses conversational AI technology, Duplex, to verify healthcare provider information and confirm acceptance of specific Medicaid plans.
  • Google has partnered with ThroughLine in New Zealand to address global mental health challenges, ensuring crisis helplines appear more prominently in search results.
Google is taking steps to improve access to healthcare information for searchers in the United States.

Google Search already facilitates easy access to information on US benefits programs such as Medicaid and Medicare.

Additionally, Google assists searchers in finding healthcare appointments and identifying which insurance providers are accepted by different healthcare facilities.

Now, Google is expanding these efforts.

With the looming deadline of March 31 to expire the paused annual re-enrollment requirement, Google aims to make Medicaid re-enrollment information easier to find.

Supporting Uninsured & Underinsured Individuals

In addition to providing information for those with coverage, Google is catering to the needs of uninsured and underinsured individuals.

Soon, Google will display providers identifying as community health centers offering free or low-cost care.

Utilizing Conversational AI To Improve Information Quality

Google is deploying new techniques to surface the most accurate and up-to-date information about healthcare providers.

The company’s conversational AI technology, Duplex, has contacted hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers in the US to verify their information on Google Search.

Google also uses Duplex to confirm whether providers accept specific Medicaid plans within their states.

Addressing Global Mental Health Challenges

To address global challenges like mental health, Google has announced a new partnership with ThroughLine in New Zealand.

Google describes ThroughLine as the world’s largest verified network of mental health and crisis helplines.

As a result of this partnership, crisis helplines will appear more frequently at the top of search results for queries related to personal crisis topics.

In Summary

Google is expanding access to healthcare information by making Medicaid re-enrollment information more accessible, employing AI technology to verify provider information, and connecting searchers with crisis helplines.

These updates demonstrate Google’s commitment to using its platform to create a more informed and healthier world.

Source: Google

Featured Image: IB Photography/Shutterstock

