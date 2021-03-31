Google Enhances Business Profiles For Stores With Delivery & Pickup

Google is adding more information to Search and Maps about businesses that offer options for grocery delivery and pickup.

The information is getting added to search automatically, which means there’s no work needed on the part of businesses, but it’s an update worth being aware of.

This addition to Google Search and Maps is rolling out as part of a larger update which includes a number of other useful features.

We’ll look at the other features at the end of this article – let’s first go over the enhancements to Google My Business profiles.

New Information in Google My Business Profiles

Google is bringing shopping information to stores’ business profiles to assist people with finding convenient grocery delivery and pickup options.

The information Google is adding to applicable business profiles on Search and Maps includes:

Delivery providers

Pickup and delivery windows

Order fees

Order minimums

Google will first start rolling this information out on mobile search starting with Instacart and Albertsons Cos. stores in the US.

Plans are to expand this feature to Google Maps and other delivery partners in the future.

It appears that Google will pull this information into business profiles automatically based on details provided to delivery providers.

As part of this update, Google is piloting an innovative grocery service this summer which combines the use of Google Maps with online orders for curbside pickup:

“This summer, we’re also teaming up with U.S. supermarket Fred Meyer, a division of The Kroger Co., on a pilot in select stores in Portland, Oregon to make grocery pickup easier. After you place an order for pickup on the store’s app, you can add it to Maps. We’ll send you a notification when it’s time to leave, and let you share your arrival time with the store. Your ETA is continuously updated, based on location and traffic. This helps the store prioritize your order so it’s ready as soon as you get there. Check in on the Google Maps app, and they’ll bring your order right out for a seamless, fast, no-contact pickup.”

Google says this update is made possible thanks to advancements in AI.

Here’s a look at a few other AI-powered advancements coming to Google Maps in the near future.

More AI-Powered Features Coming to Google Maps

Google Maps users can look for these features coming to the mobile app soon.

Live View

Google Maps will soon be able to help users navigate indoor public spaces – such as airports, transit stations, and malls – with the use of Live View.

“Live View is powered by a technology called global localization, which uses AI to scan tens of billions of Street View images to understand your orientation… If you’re catching a plane or train, Live View can help you find the nearest elevator and escalators, your gate, platform, baggage claim, check-in counters, ticket office, restrooms, ATMs and more.”

Weather and Air Quality

A new weather layer in Google Maps shows the current and forecasted temperature and weather conditions in an area. And a new air quality layer shows you how healthy (or unhealthy) the air is in that area.

These layers start rolling out on Android and iOS in the coming months. The weather layer will be available globally and the air quality layer will launch in Australia, India, and the US.

Eco-friendly Travel Options

Google Maps, with insights from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Lab, is building a new routing model that optimizes for lower fuel consumption based on factors like road incline and traffic congestion.

Google Maps will default to the route with the lowest carbon footprint when it has approximately the same ETA as the fastest route.

Eco-friendly routes launch in the U.S. on Android and iOS later this year, with a global expansion on the way.

Source: Google