Google Discontinues Controversial “Page Annotations” On iOS

Google has discontinued its Page Annotations feature in the iOS app, which automatically added search links to webpages.

The feature was introduced late last year and converted certain website text into Google Search links without publisher consent.

Recent updates confirm that it’s no longer supported.

Short-Lived & Controversial

The Page Annotations feature was first announced in November and attracted attention for its potential to divert traffic away from websites.

This feature automatically converted on-page text into tappable links that directed visitors to Google Search results.

Unlike similar features in Google’s ecosystem, Page Annotations used an opt-out model, meaning publishers didn’t need to opt in.

If you didn’t want Google to insert links into your content, you had to submit an opt-out form, and the changes would take effect within 30 days.

Silent Removal

Google has removed all mentions of the Page Annotations feature from its official documentation on “Control what you share with Google.”

The updated text outlines various methods for publishers to control their content’s appearance in search results but does not mention the now-discontinued feature.

Additionally, the annoucement thread on Google’s community forums has been removed.

An archived version of the announcement remains available. See it in the screenshot below:

Why the Reversal?

While Google hasn’t publicly stated reasons for discontinuing Page Annotations, the feature’s introduction came at a sensitive time for the company, which has been facing increased scrutiny over its search and advertising practices.

The feature raised concerns about Google’s relationship with publishers. By inserting its links into others’ content without explicit permission, Google influenced how people interacted with websites within its app.

Why This Matters

Google’s quick discontinuation of Page Annotations suggests it may be reevaluating its publisher relationships due to ongoing antitrust concerns.

Publishers no longer need to worry about Google adding links to their content in the iOS app.

Featured Image: Below The Sky/Shutterstock