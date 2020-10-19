Google Data on Most Popular Halloween Costumes

Google reveals what are the most popular Halloween costumes this year, according to trending search data in the United States.

Google’s data can be useful to marketers who work in related verticals and are looking to get high-value products in front of last-minute shoppers.

These are the costume ideas people are searching for most, which can give you some insight into customers’ purchase intent.

If you have an opportunity to promote any costumes, clothing, or accessories related to these costume ideas then perhaps an ad blitz or social campaign should be considered.

Here are Google’s lists of most popular costume ideas, which include overall trending searches as well as searches in particular categories.

Popular Halloween Costumes Overall

These are the top trending Halloween costume searches overall (and my brief description of them in parentheses).

Cobra Kai (from a popular Netflix series of the same name) Dungeon Master (from the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons) The Mandalorian (from a popular Disney+ series of the same name) Space Cowgirl (a DIY costume that combines outer space and country/western aesthetics) Trolls (from the series of movies with the same name) Belle (from Beauty and the Beast) Marshmello (world famous DJ and music producer) Inflatable shark Firefighter Sanderson sisters (from the 90’s Halloween film ‘Hocus Pocus’)

Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Kids

These are the go-to Halloween costumes for kids this year.

Google notes that witches are very in, as three of the top 10 searches are famous witches.

Supergirl Flamingo Hocus Pocus Witch Glinda Robot Maui Bat Sally Werewolf

Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Couples

These are the top trending Halloween costumes for couples, some of which also appeared in Google’s list from last year.

Bonnie and Clyde Lilo and Stitch Cosmo and Wanda Coraline and Wybie Lydia and Beetlejuice Mario and Luigi Woody and Jessie Angel and Devil Phineas and Ferb Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Babies

Here’s what parents are looking to dress their babies up as this year.

Baby shark Baby Yoda Baby pumpkin Boss baby Baby dinosaur Baby Olaf Baby chicken Baby tiger Baby bat Baby lion

Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Pets

Can’t forget about the fur babies as they’re often made a part of the Halloween festivities as well.

These are the costumes pet owners are searching for.

Cat taco Corgi stegosaurus Twinkie Beetlejuice Fish Woody dog Chucky Frog Pumpkin Raccoon

And that’s a wrap for top Halloween costumes of 2020. For more granular data, such as popular Halloween costumes by location, see Google’s interactive Frightgeist map.

Source: blog.google