Google Confirms Indexing Bug – New Content Delayed In Search

Google has confirmed reports of an ongoing technical issue causing delays in indexing newly published web content.

In a post published to X on Thursday evening, Google’s Search Liaison announced that the company is actively working to identify the root cause of the problem.

However, Google didn’t provide an estimated timeline for resolving the issue.

What Does This Mean?

The indexing delays mean that any content published on websites now through whenever the problem is fixed may not show up in Google search results right away.

This could impact news publishers in particular, as breaking news stories and other timely content may not get indexed properly.

Once the technical problem is resolved, previously unpublished content that was affected should get indexed by Google as usual.

What’s The Status?

Publishers can check the latest updates on this indexing issue via the Google Search Status Dashboard.

The dashboard will indicate when Google has successfully fixed the problem.

In the meantime, be aware that search visibility for new articles and other pieces of content will likely be reduced until Google corrects the underlying technical issue.

This is a developing story…

Featured Image: DestinaDesign/Shutterstock