Google Confirms Bug Affecting Ads & Analytics Reporting

Google confirms there’s a bug affecting reporting across Ads and Analytics products. The issue is ongoing with no word on when a fix is coming.

Ginny Marvin, Google’s Ads Liaison, confirmed the bug at 1:48 p.m. Eastern time on July 15.

There's an ongoing issue affecting Google ads products and Google Analytics for a large number of accounts. We're working on addressing the issue. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/F19BfFAJ8F — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) July 15, 2022

If the bug impacts you, you’ll see either no or incorrect data when checking your Ads and Analytics reports.

Here’s an example shared by Baruch Labunski, the CEO of Ranksecure:

Okay, I thought I was dreaming when I saw this. Any idea when this will clear up? pic.twitter.com/ZEDKxRMbR7 — Baruch Labunski (@Baruch_Labunski) July 15, 2022

In response to his question regarding when the issue will clear up, Marvin says there’s no current update on the timing.

However, you can monitor the problem using the Google Ads status dashboard.

At the time of this article’s publishing, there were service disruptions reported for the following services:

AdMob

AdSense

Google Ad Manager

Display & Video 360

Google Ads

Google Analytics

Search Ads 360

Full details of the disruption aren’t known, though it appears to be limited to reporting.

That means Google Ads campaigns are still running; the data collection is disrupted.

We’ll update this article when Google shares further details.

A Day Of Google Bugs

July 15 marks a rare occurrence of simultaneous Google bugs.

In addition to the bug affecting Google Ads & Analytics reporting, an ongoing issue with Google’s Search impacts the indexing of new content.

We’re still awaiting a resolution for both issues; an update from Google is expected soon.

Featured Image: Andrew Krasovitckii/Shutterstock