Try Now
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. PPC

Google Confirms Bug Affecting Ads & Analytics Reporting

Google Ads and Analytics are impacted by an ongoing issue affecting how data is reported.

Google Confirms Bug Affecting Ads & Analytics Reporting

Google confirms there’s a bug affecting reporting across Ads and Analytics products. The issue is ongoing with no word on when a fix is coming.

Ginny Marvin, Google’s Ads Liaison, confirmed the bug at 1:48 p.m. Eastern time on July 15.

If the bug impacts you, you’ll see either no or incorrect data when checking your Ads and Analytics reports.

Here’s an example shared by Baruch Labunski, the CEO of Ranksecure:

In response to his question regarding when the issue will clear up, Marvin says there’s no current update on the timing.

However, you can monitor the problem using the Google Ads status dashboard.

At the time of this article’s publishing, there were service disruptions reported for the following services:

  • AdMob
  • AdSense
  • Google Ad Manager
  • Display & Video 360
  • Google Ads
  • Google Analytics
  • Search Ads 360

Full details of the disruption aren’t known, though it appears to be limited to reporting.

That means Google Ads campaigns are still running; the data collection is disrupted.

We’ll update this article when Google shares further details.

A Day Of Google Bugs

July 15 marks a rare occurrence of simultaneous Google bugs.

In addition to the bug affecting Google Ads & Analytics reporting, an ongoing issue with Google’s Search impacts the indexing of new content.

We’re still awaiting a resolution for both issues; an update from Google is expected soon.

Featured Image: Andrew Krasovitckii/Shutterstock

Category News PPC
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the content agreement and privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
Matt G. Southern

Matt G. Southern

Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next