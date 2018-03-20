Google My Business Update Now Rolling Out to More Users

An updated version of Google My Business, first announced last November, is now being rolled out more widely.

When Google first revealed the updated GMB interface, designed for users to manage multiple listings, it was released to a limited number of businesses.

Mike Blumenthal, an authority on local search, has confirmed the new GMB interface is being made available to more users in the US. Previously, it was most common for European users to report being moved over to the new interface.

What’s New in the Google My Business Update

All businesses, whether large or small, will be using the same interface once it is fully rolled out. All locations belonging to an account will appear in list view without the option to switch to card view.

The new interface is said to be easier to navigate, with the ability to click through to a listing and edit it within the same window. Adding more than one listing to an account will no longer impact the loading speed of the listings page.

A side navigation panel will be displayed on the left, giving users easy access to features like Posts and Insights.

It appears the overall goal behind this update is to allow power users to get more done faster and with fewer windows/tabs open. Sounds like a welcome update, but I will continue to monitor the reaction as it rolls out to more people.