Forget TikTok: Learn To Master Video For Google Business Profiles

Watching and sharing videos just might be the world’s favorite pastime. In fact, it’s a daily event for countless people of all ages.

A video that goes viral can acquire millions of views by sharing through a wide variety of social media platforms, ranging from TikTok and Reels to YouTube and Twitter.

But did you know that you can add a video to your Google Business Profile?

Businesses of all sizes face an incredible amount of competition. Small businesses, in particular, are constantly being challenged to find new and creative ways to grab the attention of fickle consumers.

Finding a cost-effective way to reach an audience and build interest in products and services can be the difference between success and failure.

One of the best ways to accomplish this is to seize on the public thirst for short videos.

It’s easier than ever, now that Google allows business owners to post video promotions on their business page.

Here’s what you need to know about using video in Google Business Profiles (formerly known as Google My Business) to build your brand and help your company stand out and thrive among a sea of competitors.

5 Great Reasons To Use Videos On Your Google Business Profile

There are a variety of reasons why you might want to make use of the video marketing feature.

1. Stand Out From The Crowd

When looking for a product or service online, it can be difficult to distinguish one brand from another.

Buyers often make their choice based on factors such as user reviews and/or a company website.

Adding video is an excellent way to demonstrate to prospective buyers how you differ from your competition.

2. Inform Your Prospects

The purpose of a marketing video doesn’t have to be to sell your product. Video gives you an opportunity to educate your audience and explain to them why they should choose your product over competitors, as well.

If your product or service is not fully understood, then providing answers to frequently asked questions can help to create trust and eventually convert that relationship into sales.

3. Demonstrate Your Product Or Service Features

People are bound to be more comfortable with a product or service after seeing it in use.

A photo is great but has its limitations. Video provides users a more detailed introduction to a product, making it easier to understand the size, scope, and functionality.

4. The Potency Of Virility

We live in an era of information overload, where people do not have the time or patience to research extensively for a product or service.

An image is easy to skip over. A video, on the other hand, has the ability to grab attention and hold it for the time required to deliver your message.

Viral videos can absolutely solidify your business in the public eye. GBP limits videos to 30 seconds or less, so you have a small window in which to create a powerful message or funny video that makes people want to share it on their social media.

The advantage for small businesses is that, unlike with commercial video, there is no expectation of a large budget promotion. Most viral videos are recorded on a cell phone rather than a professional kit. What is important is your creativity and content.

5. You Can Toot Your Own Horn

Renowned business consultant Ken Blanchard once said, “If you don’t toot your own horn, someone else will use it as a spittoon.”

Using video is a great way to show off your achievements, whether showcasing a product or highlighting awards or nominations your company has received. This is a great way to build trust in your brand.

Demonstrating unique ways to use your product is another way to draw in people who perhaps didn’t know they needed it.

Suggesting product “hacks” can entice a whole new audience to give your product a shot. Video is highly effective in doing this, considering consumers’ ever-diminishing attention span.

How To Add A Video To Your Google Business Profile

Adding a video to your GBP profile is an easy process that takes little time or ability to perform.

First, you need to have a Google Business profile. If you don’t have one, you can claim it now in Search or set one up.

As of November 2021, here are some easy instructions on how to upload your videos to your profile.

1. Log into your Google Business Profile account and go to the Photos section on the left-hand menu.

In the top menu, click on Video and select Post videos.

Drag and drop the video you’d like to upload or upload from your computer.

Wait for the full video to upload, then confirm the video upload is complete.

That’s it!

If you have any issues, make sure the video you are trying to upload complies with the current Google video guidelines.

Google Business Profile Video Guidelines: Size, Duration & Resolution

Like most social media platforms, Google Business Profiles have some guidelines that must be followed:

Inappropriate Content is not allowed, whether that be copyrighted material, hateful or bigoted videos, nudity, or other content which can be deemed offensive.

is not allowed, whether that be copyrighted material, hateful or bigoted videos, nudity, or other content which can be deemed offensive. Recent and Real Content is required, which means that the footage in your video must be legitimate and show your business and now stock footage or irrelevant information. The content needs to be current and not outdated.

is required, which means that the footage in your video must be legitimate and show your business and now stock footage or irrelevant information. The content needs to be current and not outdated. Clear Images are a requirement. Minimal filtering effects may be allowed, but anything that results in misleading or unclear content due to image obscuring is unacceptable. The purpose is to show your real company or product and it needs to be presented in a straightforward way without subterfuge.

are a requirement. Minimal filtering effects may be allowed, but anything that results in misleading or unclear content due to image obscuring is unacceptable. The purpose is to show your real company or product and it needs to be presented in a straightforward way without subterfuge. Video footage content is a necessity . That means the video must be actual footage showing your product and/or business, not a clip of photos or drawings or anything similar. Also, keep text to a minimal and relevant, taking up a tenth of the frame or less.

. That means the video must be actual footage showing your product and/or business, not a clip of photos or drawings or anything similar. Also, keep text to a minimal and relevant, taking up a tenth of the frame or less. Submissions up to 30 seconds long are supported and no more than 100 megs in size at 720p or higher quality. This is great for teasers and short informational videos but is not intended for lengthy advertisements.

are supported and no more than 100 megs in size at 720p or higher quality. This is great for teasers and short informational videos but is not intended for lengthy advertisements. Approval may take up to 24 hours as your video will be reviewed to ensure that it meets the appropriate qualifications outlined in the guidelines.

Try These Google Business Profile Videos

What you decide to include in your video is up to you and what type of product or services that you are offering.

If you find yourself stumped, here are some popular ways that these profile videos are used:

Demonstrate how a product works.

Provide a tour of the company.

Show how key decisions are made for your business.

Unveil a new mascot.

Interview employees or customers about what they like about your business or product.

Allow your customers to see behind-the-scenes footage such as how much fun your team has on the job.

Reveal how your product is made.

Create a memorable clip that will draw interest in your service.

How To Make A Google My Business Video

There’s very little needed to create a good video. In fact, Google has its own Video maker, for the technologically challenged.

Come up with a creative concept, find some people to feature in the video (if applicable), and record.

You aren’t limited to the Google tool; you could create any type of video in an MP4 format. This could be as simple as using your iPhone or any other recording device and transferring it to your computer.

To add music, overlays, or motion effects to visual sceneries, you can use a variety of video editing software.

Video editing can be tricky but apps you can easily download on your laptop or PC, such as iMovie or Movie Maker, make the job easier. You’ll find editing tools inside YouTube Studio, as well.

If you’re having trouble coming up with the perfect concept, have a brainstorming session with your employees and executives or even invite customer ideas and concepts.

Professional service providers can also help you come up with great ideas and provide consultation to guide the project from concept to reality.

Ideas For Leveling Up Your Google Business Profile Videos

Here are a few ideas to help start the creative juices flowing!

Create a great jingle or music to go along with your video.

Show how you are following current trends in safety and business.

Introduce your customer base to your business and products with a preliminary video to start the process.

Answer frequently asked questions.

Design “How-to” videos that show fun ways to use your product.

Make a “challenge” video related to your product so everyone can get involved.

Provide customer testimonials.

Show your team working hard and introduce some members.

Add humor to make your product memorable.

Thank you, videos, to clients and organizations.

Ready To Get Started?

Research shows that a video can give you a competitive edge and get your brand noticed.

If you have creative people on your team, give them a chance to make something memorable. It just might spread like wildfire across the internet.

Take advantage of this opportunity to create a bond between your company and your clientele by sharing what makes you and your products or services so special.

And remember – as you gain experience, you’ll learn more and better ways to appeal to your audience. Continue to adapt and evolve until each video becomes more successful than the last!

Featured image: Shutterstock/panuwat phimpha