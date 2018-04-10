Google My Business Pages Can Now Include Service Menus

Businesses can now add service menus to their Google My Business listings.

This is an expansion of a feature that was introduced earlier this year, which gave restaurants the ability to add food and drink menus to their GMB listings.

Now service businesses, including those in the health & beauty industry, can add menus to their GMB listings.

Menus are very simply organized with just a name, description, and price for each item. Individual items can then be grouped into different sections.

Businesses can add menus under the “Info” tab in the Google My Business dashboard. The menu editor will look similar to the example below:

Businesses will only be able to access this feature if their listing is not currently connected to a third party menu provider. It’s also only available for businesses in English speaking locales.