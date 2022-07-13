Google Brings Optimization Score To Performance Max Campaigns

Google is rolling out six new features for Performance Max campaigns, including the long-awaited optimization score.

Advertisers now have a quick and easy way to identify areas for improvement before a Performance Max campaign goes live.

In addition, newly added explanations will help answer questions regarding a campaign’s performance after launch.

Here are all the details about the four new features for Performance Max campaigns.

Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns: 6 New Features

1. Optimization Score

Find ways to improve your campaign with the Google Ads optimization score.

The score ranges from 0-100%, and if your campaign is graded at anything less than 100%, you’ll get recommendations for increasing the score.

Optimization score is a feature advertisers depend on when creating other types of campaigns in Google Ads, and now it’s available for Performance Max.

2. Seasonality Adjustments

With seasonality adjustments, you can tailor your bid strategy to events where conversion rates are expected to be higher, like promotions and sales.

Google recommends utilizing seasonality adjustments when you anticipate a significant increase in conversion rate outside of typical seasonal patterns. Smart bidding already takes into account predicted seasonal events.

3. Data Exclusions

With data exclusions, you can tell Google’s smart bidding to ignore data from dates where your campaign had issues with conversion tracking.

Excluding that data can prevent inaccurate conversion tracking data from affecting your Performance Max bid strategy.

4. Advanced Location Targeting Controls

Get more precise with your targeting by utilizing new advanced location options.

Under “Location options” in your campaign settings, you’ll find options to target based on physical “presence” or “presence or interest.”

5. Explanations

Explanations in Performance Max campaigns will help take the guesswork out of understanding why you see an unexpected performance shift.

Google Ads will provide recommendations to correct your performance, allowing you to save time by troubleshooting issues immediately.

6. Diagnostic Insights

During the initial setup of a Performance Max campaign, you can utilize diagnostic insights to identify any issues with ad policy, billing, budget, and more.

If any issues are found, Google will provide recommendations for fixing them.

Source: Google Ads Help

Featured Image: iQoncept/Shutterstock