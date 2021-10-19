Google Bowling: Tool Saves Advertisers from 3-strike Suspension

Google released a python script tool that helps advertisers weed out ads that violate terms. The tool is not officially supported but is meant to help advertisers comply with their new Three Strikes policy for enforcing violations of their Google Ads Policies.

Strike-based Enforcement of Advertisements

In July 2021 Google announced a crackdown on repeat violators of their Google Ads Policies. The way the enforcement works is to first issue a warning, then three strikes for each kind of violation.

After the third strike the advertiser’s account is suspended unless the suspension is successfully appealed.

The Google help page for the strike-based enforcement described it like this:

“To help ensure a safe and positive experience for users, Google requires advertisers to comply with Google Ads policies. As a part of the Google Ads enforcement system, Google will begin issuing strikes to advertisers, which will be accompanied by email notifications and in-account notifications to encourage compliance and deter repeat violations of our policies.”

Problematic Google Ads that Can Cause Account Suspension

The Google Ads policies that Google is concerned about are meant to ensure a quality user experience for those who view the Google Ads advertisements.

Google is watching out for these policy violations:

Enabling dishonest behavior

Unapproved substances

Guns

gun parts and related products

Explosives

Other Weapons

Tobacco

The above is a partial list. Google’s help page for the strike-based system noted that other policy violation types may be added to the list.

Google Bowling Automatic Disapproved Ads Remover

Google’s developer blog announced they are releasing an auditing tool called “bowling” (a play on the word strike) that is meant to assist advertisers identify and remove problematic advertisements.

The auditing tool was released to help advertisers avoid permanent suspension of their Google Ads accounts.

The announcement noted:

“…Bowling is a mitigation tool allowing clients to act and remove disapproved ads before risking account suspension. The tool audits (and offers the option to delete) disapproved ads that may lead eventually to account suspension in perpetuity.”

Google’s Bowling tool has two modes:

Audit mode Remove mode

The remove mode deletes disapproved advertisements and creates a log file.

Ads Remover Tool Comes with a Disclaimer

While this is a Google produced python script, the GitHub repository for the Bowling tool has a disclaimer that distances Google from the tool.

The first part of the disclaimer reads:

“This is not an officially supported Google product. Copyright 2021 Google LLC. This solution, including any related sample code or data, is made available on an “as is,” “as available,” and “with all faults” basis, solely for illustrative purposes, and without warranty or representation of any kind. This solution is experimental, unsupported and provided solely for your convenience.”

Google Three Strikes Bowling Tool

The Google Bowling tool is meant to help advertisers be proactive in removing problematic advertisements. But it’s also not offered with any warranty.

Find the relevant pages for the tool below in the citations.

Citations

Read the Google Ads Remover Tool Announcement

“Bowling” automatic disapproved ads remover

Visit Google’s Git Hub Page for the Ad Remover Tool

Bowling Compliance Ads Remover

Read Google’s Help Pages for the Strike-based Policy Enforcement

Piloting a new ‘strikes’ system to address repeat ad policy violations

Updates to enforcement procedures for repeat violations (July 2021)