Google Bard Update Enhances Source Content Visibility

Google has rolled out a new update to Bard, its AI-driven chatbot, introducing welcome changes for web publishers.

Jack Krawczyk, a representative from Google, announced the update, which includes improvements to Bard’s summarization capabilities and an enhancement to the visibility of source content.

These changes aim to make Bard more useful while potentially increasing the reach and impact of original publishers.

Enhancements To Summaries

Krawczyk revealed that Bard’s latest update is tuned to produce even more concise summaries. This is advantageous for users looking to get a quick topic overview.

“Starting today, we’ve tuned the model to be better at concise summaries – this is especially helpful when you want to get the gist of a topic quickly,” Krawczyk said on Twitter.

Greater Visibility For Source Content

A notable development for web publishers, today’s Bard update enables users to more readily identify and navigate to the source of information used in a response.

“We’re also making sources more useful. Now, for responses with sources, you’ll now be able to identify the section of the text that matches the source and easily navigate to it,” Krawczyk explained.

This feature is set to increase the visibility of source content and could potentially drive more traffic to the original publishers, a welcome benefit.

In Summary

The move towards greater transparency in source attribution also marks an essential step in responsible AI usage and the fight against misinformation.

Today’s update follows Google’s announcement at last week’s annual I/O developer conference, which included introducing images, coding features, and extensions to Bard.

In case you missed the announcement, Google has removed the waitlist for Bard and is now offering the service in more countries and languages, with more expected to be added soon.

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.