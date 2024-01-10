Download Your Copy
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. PPC

Google Bans Price Gouging, Victim-Blaming Ads

Google tightens inappropriate ad policy, banning exploitation during sensitive world events, starting February.

  • Google is updating its ad policy in regarding sensitive events.
  • The policy bans price gouging, misdirected traffic, and victim blaming during crises.
  • Google aims to prevent exploitation and promote ethical conduct during difficult times.
Google Bans Price Gouging, Victim-Blaming Ads

Google has announced an update to its policy on inappropriate content for advertisements, aiming to better address ads running during or about sensitive world events.

The new policy will go into effect in February 2024 and more clearly define what constitutes a “sensitive event” for purposes of prohibiting certain exploitative or insensitive ads.

Defining Sensitive Events

As per the updated policy, a sensitive event is defined as an unforeseen or unexpected situation that poses a significant risk to Google’s ability to provide high-quality, relevant information while reducing insensitive content in prominent and monetized features.

Sensitive events include those with major social, cultural, or political impact such as civil emergencies, natural disasters, public health crises, terrorism, conflict, or mass violence.

During such events, Google may take actions to address risks around misinformation, fraud, price gouging, and other predatory practices.

Prohibited Exploitative Practices

The updated policy provides the following examples of prohibited ads:

  • Price Gouging: Ads for products or services that artificially inflate prices during crises, or prohibit access to vital supplies.
  • Misdirected Traffic: Advertisers are prohibited from using keywords related to a sensitive event to drive additional, unrelated traffic to their content.
  • Victim Blaming: Ads claiming certain victims are undeserving of support will be banned.

Google’s Commitment To Responsible Advertising

Google’s update to its inappropriate content policy for ads aims to strike a balance during major world events.

On one hand, the company seeks to provide access to timely information and maintain revenue streams that support online content and services. However, Google faces rising demands to limit misinformation and exploitation on its advertising platforms.

The expanded restrictions around sensitive events show Google’s continued efforts to address these issues.

For advertisers and publishers, the changing policies require close attention to stay compliant. And for users, it remains to be seen how effectively the rules curb harmful ads in the moments that matter most.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Chay_Tee

Category News PPC
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Matt G. Southern Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...

Google Bans Price Gouging, Victim-Blaming Ads

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement