Google and the Rise of Zero Click Searches – What Does it Mean For Your Business? [Podcast]

What is Zero Click? And how does it affect businesses and their SEO/PPC strategies?

Semrush’s Marcus Tober joins me on the SEJ Show to discuss Semrush’s recent Zero Click study and how this fits into a growing trend in Google.

Get insights on how Zero Click reshapes expectations of traffic, multi-touch attribution, and other traditional Google KPIs.

Zero Clicks for us means there was an initial search and nothing after that. There was no continuation. And we did is we defined a session in a two-minute window. –Marcus Tober, 09:42

The biggest pivot probably in the past decade is that, to your point, someone may click on Google Maps, someone may click on Google Images, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re not reaching the business goal of that user. –Loren Baker, 12:44

As a marketer, we should aim for areas with a hybrid strategy. We need to show up for these transactional commercial searches, even if we know we don’t get to click. We need visibility. We also need to invest in content that might trigger different search results, like, featured snippets, or maybe show up in more visual searches because we have lots of visual content. –Marcus Tober, 19:59

Zero Click may mean Google may have answered the user straight away. So there was no need for the user to click to continue anything else.–Marcus Tober, 11:24

I truly believe Google has now found enough motivation to compete against Amazon. That’s why they’re investing so much in all these different ecommerce integrations.–Marcus Tober, 36:58

SEO will be very important in the near end and long term if we understand from which perspectives users are coming. Don’t only optimize on transactional keywords because you can convert this traffic easily in SEO. And then, suddenly, Google launches popular products with checkout, and you lose every traffic. It would help if you diversified to succeed in SEO.–Marcus Tober, 23:45

Marcus Tober is a visionary leader who has been tackling the most complex enterprise workflows and requirements related to SEO. As SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Semrush, he develops smart and innovative SEO solutions to manage complex SEO workflows and requirements.

He previously founded Searchmetrics and was named European Search Personality Of The Year in 2016. Among the enterprise companies he’s worked with are eBay, Adidas, GoDaddy, and Walgreens. Using data science in websites is his game, and he is always passionate about building organic SEO products.

