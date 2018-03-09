Google Allows Musicians to Post Directly to Search Results

An update to Google’s search results allows musicians to instantly publish short updates to the front page of search results.

This will be facilitated through Google Posts, which also allows small businesses to publish to search results.

Google is initially rolling this feature out to select musicians in the pop and electronic dance music genres. However, any musician with a Knowledge Panel can now utilize Google Posts should they choose to do so.

At this time, searching for the following musicians is guaranteed to bring up examples of what it looks like when they use Google Posts:

Lorde

Steve Aoki

Sia

Son Little

Sofi Tukker

Shakira

Kygo

Updates from musicians will appear within their respective Knowledge Panel, which typically shows up when the artist’s name is searched for specifically.

Musicians will be able to publish text, images, videos, and GIFs. A blue checkmark will indicate when the updates are from a verified musician.

This feature is now live in Google search results worldwide.