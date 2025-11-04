Subscribe
Google AI Mode Starts Rolling Out Agentic Booking In Labs

Google’s AI Mode is starting to roll out agentic booking for restaurants, event tickets, and wellness appointments to eligible U.S. Search Labs users.

  • Starting to roll out in Search Labs; U.S., English, 18+ eligibility.
  • Restaurant bookings available for all eligible Labs users.
  • Other services available to subscribers.
Google is starting to roll out agentic capabilities in AI Mode as a Search Labs experiment.

This update enables AI Mode to find and book restaurant reservations, event tickets, and wellness appointments across multiple websites.

Availability is limited, and Google notes this experiment may not be available to everyone yet.

Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search, announced the rollout on X.

What’s New

AI Mode now performs multi-site searches for three booking categories and returns real-time options with a curated list of time slots or ticket prices.

Here’s what U.S. users see when visiting the landing page in Search Labs:

Screenshot from: labs.google.com/search/experiment/43, November 2025.
Screenshot from: labs.google.com/search/experiment/43, November 2025.

Restaurant Reservations

You can ask for party size, time, neighborhood, or cuisine.

Google’s example:

“find me a dinner reservation for 3 people this Friday after 6pm around Logan Square. craving ramen or bibimbap.”

Results include available times with links to book.

Event Tickets

Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can search for concert and event tickets with price and seating preferences, for example:

“find me 2 cheap tickets for the Shaboozey concert coming up. prefer standing floor tickets.”

Wellness Appointments

Also for Pro and Ultra subscribers, AI Mode can surface real-time availability from local service booking platforms and link you to complete the appointment.

How It Works

AI Mode searches across multiple websites to surface real-time availability, then presents a curated list. It links you directly to the provider’s booking page to finalize the reservation or purchase.

Requirements

Full functionality requires:

  • A personal Google Account you manage yourself
  • Web & App Activity turned on
  • Search Labs access
  • U.S. location and English language
  • Age 18 or older

These conditions are listed on the experiment page.

Why This Matters

If you handle bookings, AI Mode can reduce the steps it takes for people to compare times and prices across sites.

You still complete the transaction on the provider’s site, but discovery and comparison move into a single query.

Looking Ahead

Google calls this an early experiment that may make mistakes and invites feedback to improve quality.

Rollout is staged, so availability will expand over the coming days.

Featured Image: Koshiro K/Shutterstock

