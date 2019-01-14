Google AdWords Express is Now Part of Google Ads

Google is notifying advertisers that AdWords Express has joined the Google Ads platform.

AdWords Express campaigns are now available in Google Ads as ‘Smart’ campaigns.

Previously, AdWords Express was a standalone solution, designed to be a lower maintenance option for small businesses.

Now, Smart campaigns still have all the same benefits as AdWords Express campaigns, but with improved features.

Google highlights the following benefits:

Create an online ad quickly and easily.

Pay only when people click your ad.

Attract more customers to your website or Google Maps listing.

Minimal ongoing management necessary. Google Ads runs your ads for you.

Reach customers on desktop computers and mobile devices (such as mobile phones and tablets).

Review the effectiveness of your ads in your dashboard.

Key features available in Smart campaigns include:

“Campaigns” overview: An account’s home base which contains Google-generated performance insights.

An account’s home base which contains Google-generated performance insights. Critical account alerts: Important notifications about campaigns, billing issues, etc.

Important notifications about campaigns, billing issues, etc. Verified calls: Shows the number of calls received from a campaign, along with the number of clicks.

Shows the number of calls received from a campaign, along with the number of clicks. Map actions: Helps track the number of times people saw an ad and then clicked the business’ pin on Google Maps or got directions to the business.

Helps track the number of times people saw an ad and then clicked the business’ pin on Google Maps or got directions to the business. Google Analytics: Track actions visitors take on a website after clicking an ad.

Track actions visitors take on a website after clicking an ad. Ad scheduling: Choose the days of the week and the times of the day to run an ad.

Google notes that it is open to feedback on Smart campaigns, which may help shape future updates.

Advertisers can share feedback using the ‘Leave feedback’ option, accessed by clicking the 3-dot icon in the upper right-hand side of your account.

More Resources