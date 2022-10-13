Google AdSense First-Party Cookies Now Support Personalization

Google is updating first-party cookie support with ad personalization capabilities. This change will affect ads served through AdSense.

Google AdSense started allowing first-party cookies in 2020, which use information associated with the domain a user is visiting to serve ads.

Initially, support included frequency capping on ads, which limits the number of times a user sees the same ad on a website.

Now, Google is adding support for ad personalization, arguably the number one reason to use first-party cookies over third-party cookies.

However, you’ll have the option to choose one or the other, as Google AdSense is adding a toggle to turn first-party cookies on and off.

To access the control, log into your AdSense account and click Brand safety > Content > Blocking controls > Manage Ad serving.

Why Enable First-Party Cookies In Google AdSense?

First-party cookies contain information about a user’s activity on the site they’re currently visiting.

First-party cookies allow frequency capping on ads because they contain information about which ads a user sees on the website.

Frequency capping can potentially lead to higher revenue for AdSense users.

Limiting ad frequency prevents Google from serving ads a user has ignored multiple times before.

Frequency capping also prevents Google from serving ads a user has already clicked on.

In addition to frequency capping, Google will now use information in first-party cookies to personalize AdSense ads.

This change can further increase revenue for AdSense users, as website visitors will see a more relevant selection of ads.

If you’re unsatisfied with the impact of first-party cookies on your AdSense earnings, you can turn them off at any time.

Note that when third-party cookies are unavailable, Google may default to using first-party cookies.

Availability

The control to turn first-party cookies on and off is available now, though Google says your choice won’t affect ad serving until November 10, 2022.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock