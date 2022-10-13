Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Display Ads

Google AdSense First-Party Cookies Now Support Personalization

An update to Google’s first-party cookies will allow websites to serve personalized AdSense ads.

Google AdSense First-Party Cookies Now Support Personalization

Google is updating first-party cookie support with ad personalization capabilities. This change will affect ads served through AdSense.

Google AdSense started allowing first-party cookies in 2020, which use information associated with the domain a user is visiting to serve ads.

Initially, support included frequency capping on ads, which limits the number of times a user sees the same ad on a website.

Now, Google is adding support for ad personalization, arguably the number one reason to use first-party cookies over third-party cookies.

However, you’ll have the option to choose one or the other, as Google AdSense is adding a toggle to turn first-party cookies on and off.

To access the control, log into your AdSense account and click Brand safety > Content > Blocking controls > Manage Ad serving.

Why Enable First-Party Cookies In Google AdSense?

First-party cookies contain information about a user’s activity on the site they’re currently visiting.

First-party cookies allow frequency capping on ads because they contain information about which ads a user sees on the website.

Frequency capping can potentially lead to higher revenue for AdSense users.

Limiting ad frequency prevents Google from serving ads a user has ignored multiple times before.

Frequency capping also prevents Google from serving ads a user has already clicked on.

In addition to frequency capping, Google will now use information in first-party cookies to personalize AdSense ads.

This change can further increase revenue for AdSense users, as website visitors will see a more relevant selection of ads.

If you’re unsatisfied with the impact of first-party cookies on your AdSense earnings, you can turn them off at any time.

Note that when third-party cookies are unavailable, Google may default to using first-party cookies.

Availability

The control to turn first-party cookies on and off is available now, though Google says your choice won’t affect ad serving until November 10, 2022.

Source: Google
Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock

Category News Display Ads
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF

Matt G. Southern

Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the content agreement and privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next