Google Ads to Provide More Data on the Performance of Smart Bidding

Google Ads will provide advertisers with more transparency into the performance of smart bidding strategies.

In the bid strategy report, advertisers can now view the top bidding signals that are driving the success of their ad campaign.

Top bidding signals may include, but are not limited to:

  • Device type
  • Location
  • Day of week
  • Time of day
  • Keywords

The bid strategy report may also include combinations of the above signals. For example, the report may show that people are more likely to convert when searching for the keyword “business” in Los Angeles on a Saturday.

Top bidding signals will be viewable for campaigns using Target CPA and Maximize conversions on Search. Support for Target ROAS and Maximize conversion value will be available at a later date.

