Google Ads To Automatically Pause Low-Activity Keywords

Google is emailing advertisers to notify them it will soon begin automatically pausing low-activity keywords.

According to the email, positive keywords in search ad campaigns will be considered low-activity if they haven’t generated impressions in over a year.

This change is designed to help advertisers focus on valuable keywords rather than clutter their accounts with underperforming keywords.

Google’s Email To Advertisers

In an email circulated to advertisers, Google states:

“Starting in June 2024, we will begin to automatically pause low-activity keywords.”

The email defined “low-activity” as keywords created over 13 months ago that have registered zero impressions during that time.

Google Ads Will Now Automatically Pause Low Activity Keywords. Wild.#PPCchat pic.twitter.com/aGhzGaDF9E — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) April 29, 2024

Rationale Behind The Change

Google explained the reason for this change:

“We want to help advertisers simplify their accounts and focus on keywords that drive results.”

Advertiser Options & Recommendations

You can unpause automatically paused keywords, though Google recommends only unpausing keywords that will receive impressions in the coming weeks.

Unpaused keywords will be automatically paused again if they fail to generate any impressions over the next three months.

Google’s email reads:

“If you decide that a paused keyword is necessary for your campaign, you can unpause it. However, we strongly recommend that you only unpause keywords that you believe will receive impressions in the coming weeks. Unpaused keywords will be automatically paused again if they don’t receive any impressions over the next 3 months.”

Why SEJ Cares

By automatically pausing low-activity keywords, Google aims to declutter advertiser accounts and encourage a more focused approach to high-performing keywords.

However, some advertisers may find value in maintaining low-activity keywords for various reasons, such as capturing long-tail searches or aligning with specific marketing goals.

What This Means For Advertisers

This change means advertisers need to review and refine their keyword strategies.

With Google Ads set to pause low-activity keywords automatically, advertisers must be more proactive in identifying and prioritizing high-performing keywords.

This may involve revisiting campaign goals, adjusting bidding strategies, and ensuring that keyword lists are up-to-date and relevant.

Use this update to reevaluate keyword strategies and consider new, relevant keywords with potential.

