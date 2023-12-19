Google Ads Simplifies Reservation Video Campaigns On YouTube

Google now offers an easier way to set up reservation video campaigns on YouTube in Google Ads.

To simplify reserved media buying, the self-service option in Google Ads includes several YouTube ad products, including YouTube Select Lineups, YouTube TV Lineups, and Cost-Per-Impression Masthead (subject to local availability).

What Are Reservation Video Campaigns?

Reservation campaigns allow advertisers and agencies to purchase specific ad placements on a cost-per-thousand impressions basis, which is ideal for campaigns aimed at promoting brand awareness or introducing new products.

The process has been simplified, allowing for direct purchases through Google Ads Reservation or Display and Video 360 Instant Reserve.

Benefits Of Reservation Media Placements On YouTube

Benefits of include greater control over impressions, high visibility through prominent placements like the YouTube Masthead, access to premier content via YouTube Select, and wider audience reach.

Targeting options have been expanded to include YouTube Select, topic-based targeting, interest-based targeting, affinity audiences, and demographic targeting, offering advertisers refined tools to reach their desired audience.

Additionally, reservation campaign planning requires careful consideration of campaign details and creative approvals to ensure smooth execution.

Opportunities For Advertisers

This update is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline the ad-buying process and offer more flexible and efficient solutions to advertisers and agencies.

For marketing and advertising professionals, access to high-impact YouTube ads in Google Ads will simplify campaign creation.

It’s crucial to familiarize yourself with the new system, ensuring campaigns align with Google’s policies and making the most of the fixed CPM and premier inventory options for maximum brand exposure.

Featured image: PixieMe/Shutterstock