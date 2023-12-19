Download Your Copy
Google Ads Simplifies Reservation Video Campaigns On YouTube

Explore the simplified options for reservation video campaigns on YouTube through Google Ads with self-service options.

  • Google Ads introduces a simpler way to buy reservation campaigns, including YouTube Select Lineups and Masthead.
  • Reservation campaigns offer fixed-rate impressions, ideal for brand awareness and product promotions, with options like non-skippable in-stream ads and bumper ads.
  • Enhanced targeting options include YouTube Select, topic and interest-based targeting, and demographics, providing advertisers with versatile and precise ad placements.
Google now offers an easier way to set up reservation video campaigns on YouTube in Google Ads.

To simplify reserved media buying, the self-service option in Google Ads includes several YouTube ad products, including YouTube Select Lineups, YouTube TV Lineups, and Cost-Per-Impression Masthead (subject to local availability).

Google Ads Simplifies Reservation Video Campaigns On YouTubeScreenshot from Google, December 2023

What Are Reservation Video Campaigns?

Reservation campaigns allow advertisers and agencies to purchase specific ad placements on a cost-per-thousand impressions basis, which is ideal for campaigns aimed at promoting brand awareness or introducing new products.

The process has been simplified, allowing for direct purchases through Google Ads Reservation or Display and Video 360 Instant Reserve.

Benefits Of Reservation Media Placements On YouTube

Benefits of include greater control over impressions, high visibility through prominent placements like the YouTube Masthead, access to premier content via YouTube Select, and wider audience reach.

Google Ads Simplifies Reservation Video Campaigns On YouTubeScreenshot from Google, December 2023

Targeting options have been expanded to include YouTube Select, topic-based targeting, interest-based targeting, affinity audiences, and demographic targeting, offering advertisers refined tools to reach their desired audience.

Additionally, reservation campaign planning requires careful consideration of campaign details and creative approvals to ensure smooth execution.

Opportunities For Advertisers

This update is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline the ad-buying process and offer more flexible and efficient solutions to advertisers and agencies.

For marketing and advertising professionals, access to high-impact YouTube ads in Google Ads will simplify campaign creation.

It’s crucial to familiarize yourself with the new system, ensuring campaigns align with Google’s policies and making the most of the fixed CPM and premier inventory options for maximum brand exposure.

Featured image: PixieMe/Shutterstock

 

