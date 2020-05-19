Google Ads has updated their policy on their identity verification program, shortening the time frame businesses have to submit documentation.
Announced late last month, Google will be requiring verification of identity for all brands who advertise on their platform.
What Has Changed?
The overall timeline still technically remains a 30 day process, but they have amended what happens in that time frame.
Previously, it was a straight 30-day timeline.
Businesses would be notified of their need to submit verification, and if it wasn’t submitted within that 30 days, ads would stop running.
The new refinement in this window still make the whole process a 30-day timeline, but businesses now have 21 days to submit the verification. If they do not, they will then receive a 7-day warning before ads stop running.
What is the Verification Program?
Formally called the “Business Operations Verification” program, it’s an extension of the advertiser verification that began with political advertising.
Its intention is to continue to create transparency between consumers and the ads they see. Users will be able to interact with ads and see who the advertiser is, where they are located, and have the option to block ads from them.
Google anticipates it will take a couple years to fully roll out this undertaking.
FAQ
What does Google's business verification look like?
Business verification disclosures will appear to users in search ads via the dropdown to the right of the URL.
Users can choose “About the advertiser” to display the advertiser’s name and location.
Users on YouTube can see the information by clicking the “i” icon or the three-dot icon that is present on all ads.
Display viewers can see it via the Ad Choices icon, or the “x” that appears in the corner.
What are the required documents for Google business verification?
Google will accept and require the following forms of documentation:
- Personal identification methods
- Business incorporation documents
- Possibly other items to verify who they are
- Operating geography
Do agencies need to submit verification?
No. The requirement is for the brand actually spending the ad dollars, and driving to their site. Agencies are not required to register if they are simply managing the ads on behalf of the brand.
Agencies do have the option to facilitate the process for their clients, but ultimately, it’s still the brand’s information.
Can agencies have verification done at the MCC-level?
No. Each account within an agency MCC will be treated as a separate entity, so verification must be submitted by each one.
Is the Business Operations Verification program only for search?
No, it will apply to all Google-owned advertising solutions, including paid search, display, and YouTube.
When do brands need to complete the Business Operations Verification process?
Advertisers will receive a notice in their account when it’s their turn. The program is rolling out first in the United States, and eventually globally.
Per this revised timeline, advertisers will have 21 days to submit their verification.