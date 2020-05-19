Google Ads has updated their policy on their identity verification program, shortening the time frame businesses have to submit documentation.

Announced late last month, Google will be requiring verification of identity for all brands who advertise on their platform.

What Has Changed?

The overall timeline still technically remains a 30 day process, but they have amended what happens in that time frame.

Previously, it was a straight 30-day timeline.

Businesses would be notified of their need to submit verification, and if it wasn’t submitted within that 30 days, ads would stop running.

The new refinement in this window still make the whole process a 30-day timeline, but businesses now have 21 days to submit the verification. If they do not, they will then receive a 7-day warning before ads stop running.

What is the Verification Program?

Formally called the “Business Operations Verification” program, it’s an extension of the advertiser verification that began with political advertising.

Its intention is to continue to create transparency between consumers and the ads they see. Users will be able to interact with ads and see who the advertiser is, where they are located, and have the option to block ads from them.

Google anticipates it will take a couple years to fully roll out this undertaking.