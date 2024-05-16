Google Ads Restricts Brand Names & Logos From AI Image Generation

Google has provided details about the capabilities and limitations of its AI image generation tools for Google Ads.

The clarification came after search marketer Darcy Burk expressed excitement about the potential for AI to create product images.

This prompted Google’s Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, to outline some key restrictions.

Branded Content Off-Limits

Marvin confirmed that while Google’s AI tools can generate generic product images, they are designed to avoid creating visuals that depict branded items or logos.

Marvin stated:

“The tool will generate product images, but it won’t generate product images that include brand names or logos.”

She provided an illustrative example:

“So, for example, you could ask it to generate images of ‘a dog in a pet stroller in a park,’ but if you asked it to generate images of ‘a dog in a pet stroller in a park with a Doggo logo,’ you’ll get an error notification to remove mentions of brands and branded items from your description.”

Guidelines Outlined

Marvin points to Google’s support documentation for more details on using the AI image generation and editing capabilities.

When attempting to generate branded product images, users will likely receive an error message instructing them to remove any branded terms from their prompts.

Google’s support page notes:

“Generative AI tools in Google Ads are designed to automatically limit the creation of certain content.”

It lists “Faces, children, or specific individuals” and “Branded items and logos” as examples of restricted subject matter.

Restricted Verticals

Google’s documentation also addresses concerns around safety and responsible AI development.

Generated images include digital watermarking to identify their AI-generated nature and deter misuse.

Sensitive advertising verticals like politics and pharmaceuticals are also restricted from automatically receiving AI-generated image suggestions.

“As this technology evolves, we’re continuously evaluating and improving our approach to safety,” Google states.

