Google Ads Reporting is Currently Delayed Until Further Notice

Reporting data for Google Ads and AdSense is currently delayed as a result of a bug discovered on April 30.

Google confirmed the bug is delaying data reporting for April 30, May 1, and May 2.

“On May 1, at approximately 5pm PST, a bug caused Google Ads reporting for April 30 and May 1 (Pacific Time) to be incorrect. This bug impacts reports in all Google Ads interfaces, including any report data downloaded via the AdWords API, Google Ads API and Google Ads Scripts.”

The company said the issue may be resolved today, but all signs indicate it is still ongoing.

It’s not uncommon for Google to underestimate the timeframe of bug fixes.

If the recent indexing bug is anything to go by, the issue may not be resolved for days after Google’s original estimate.

Then again, it might be resolved tomorrow. We’ll have to wait and see.

However you look at it, Google Ads and AdSense reporting are delayed until further notice from Google.

The company says it will publish an update when there is more information to share.