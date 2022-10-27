Google Ads Performance Max New Features & Best Practices

Google is rolling out new features for Performance Max campaigns and sharing best practices to help marketers promote holiday sales more efficiently.

New Features For Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns

Compatibility With Performance Planner

Advertisers can now forecast the results of Performance Max campaigns with the Google Ads Performance Planner tool.

Performance Planner was previously available for Search, Shopping, Display, App, Video, and Local campaigns. Now it’s compatible with Performance Max.

Google states in an announcement:

“You can forecast how your campaign may perform in the future and simulate what could happen when you adjust elements like your campaign budget and ROAS or CPA targets. Assess how changes to campaigns could affect key metrics like conversion value. Performance Planner’s forecasts are also adjusted for seasonal events so you can explore your potential holiday opportunities in the upcoming weeks.”

Asset Group Scheduling

Asset groups in Performance Max can now have automated rules. This allows you to schedule your campaign to utilize asset groups when needed.

With automated rules, you can set ads to run at specific times of the day. You can also schedule asset groups, such as preparing a set of holiday-themed assets ahead of a special sale.

More Headlines

Google is increasing the number of test headlines you can upload to Performance Max asset groups from five to 15.

Adding more headlines enables Google to test more combinations and find the ones that perform best.

Explanations For Online Sales Campaigns

Google is adding new explanations specific to Performance Max campaigns for online sales with a product feed.

When running a Performance Max campaign for an online sale, you may see explanations that offer an analysis of your product status and top sellers.

With this data, retailers can understand better which products had the most significant sales spike during the holiday shopping season.

First-Party Audience Insights

Advertisers can add data segments as audience signals in Performance Max campaigns, which helps Google find more customers who are likely to convert.

Data segments will be added to audience insights on the Insights page in the coming weeks. This allows you to learn more from the data you’re collecting firsthand and see which of your customer lists are converting best.

Google Ads Performance Max Holiday Best Practices

Google shares the following best practices for advertisers using Performance Max during the holiday shopping season:

Adjust campaign budgets and ROAS or CPA targets leading up to peak holiday periods. This will help maximize visibility when customers are actively shopping.

Consider using seasonality adjustments when running a sale that will drastically change conversion rates for longer than seven days.

To promote sales of specific products, create separate campaigns with their own targets and budgets.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock