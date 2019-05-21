Advertisement

Google Ads Offers New Recommendations to Improve Optimization Score

Google Ads Offers New Recommendations to Improve Optimization Score

Google Ads is making its optimization score even more useful by adding new recommendations to improve campaigns.

An optimization score helps prioritize recommended actions for campaigns. It’s found within the ‘Recommendations’ tab.

Scores range from 0% – 100%, with 100% meaning there’s nothing further to improve.

Google says you can achieve an optimization score of 100% by applying or dismissing the recommendations in your account.

Google is adding the following new recommendations related to optimization scores:

  • Target ROAS and Target Impression Share Smart Bidding suggestions to help you bid more efficiently.
  • Bid adjustment recommendations for Affinity audiences, demographics, and In-market audiences.
  • Seasonal budget recommendations that suggest raising budgets for upcoming traffic increases to avoid missing out on potential customers.

For more information about improving optimization scores, please refer to Google’s best practices which were published earlier this year.

