Google Ads: New Features For Performance Max Campaigns

Digital marketers can now optimize and prove the incremental value of their Performance Max campaigns with new features from Google.

The search and advertising giant has announced several updates to help advertisers improve campaign performance on Search inventory, grow ROI with higher-impact video creative, measure conversion uplift, and get deeper reporting.

Brand Exclusions

One of the new features Google is rolling out is campaign-level brand exclusions, which will provide added control for Performance Max campaigns.

Advertisers can now exclude their brand terms and choose from a list of other brands to exclude.

This feature will help to block traffic from most brand misspellings and brand searches in a foreign language.

The exclusions will also ensure that Performance Max campaigns won’t serve for branded queries that advertisers want to avoid on Search and Shopping inventory.

Page Feeds

In the coming months, Google will roll out page feeds to Performance Max to help advertisers further refine their results from Search inventory.

This feature allows advertisers to send traffic to specific website landing page URLs.

Advertisers can also use labels to group URLs by a theme to make them easier to use in a specific campaign or asset group.

Easier Video Creation

To make it easier to provide high-quality video ads, Google has integrated video creation tools directly into Performance Max campaign setup and editing workflows.

Previously, this feature was only available in the asset library.

Advertisers who have always wanted to create a video ad but lacked the resources or time to do so can now take advantage of this feature.

New Reporting & Insights

To help advertisers understand and evaluate their results, Google is introducing new reporting and insights.

Soon, advertisers will be able to see conversions, conversion value, cost, and various other metrics at the asset group level.

Google is also introducing budget pacing insights that will help advertisers automatically uncover opportunities to optimize their budget and performance.

Advertisers can see how much their campaigns have spent and are projected to spend, along with their current and forecasted conversion performance.

With this information, advertisers can understand how their campaign is pacing and whether there’s an opportunity to change or redistribute their budget to drive more conversions.

In Summary

Google’s new features for Performance Max campaigns provide advertisers with greater control, flexibility, and insights.

The ability to exclude brand terms and block traffic from brand misspellings and foreign languages helps to improve campaign performance and ROI.

The introduction of page feeds and integrated video creation tools make it easier for advertisers to refine their results and create high-quality video ads.

Finally, the new reporting and insights features enable advertisers to measure conversion uplift and get deeper reporting, offering a better understanding of how their campaigns are performing and how to optimize their budget and performance.

Overall, these updates are a valuable addition to Google Ads for marketers looking to get more out of their Performance Max campaigns.

Featured Image: Camilo Concha/Shutterstock