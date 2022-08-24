Connect with vetted experts
Google Ads Launches Tool For Upgrading To Performance Max

Google is launching a tool to assist advertisers with self-upgrading their Local and Smart Shopping campaigns to Performance Max.

Google Ads is beginning to roll out a tool that allows advertisers to self-upgrade eligible Smart Shopping and Local Campaigns to Performance Max.

Earlier this year, Google announced it will sunset Smart Shopping and Local campaigns, as Performance Max offers the same foundational features.

Google will automatically upgrade campaigns to Performance Max around the end of September. However, advertisers are encouraged to upgrade their campaigns ahead of time.

Here’s what you need to know about the self-upgrade tool, including how to use it and when it will be available.

Using The Google Ads Self Upgrade Tool

You can access Google’s self-upgrade tool for Local and Smart Shopping campaigns from the Recommendations or Campaigns page or by clicking the link in a notification.

Upgrading is a simple one-click process. An example is shown below:

Google Ads Launches Tool For Upgrading To Performance MaxImage Credit: Screenshot from https://blog.google/products/ads-commerce/upgrade-to-performance-max/, August 2022.

Historical campaign performance from your previous Local campaigns will carry over to your new Performance Max campaigns. Campaign settings like conversion goals, budget, creative assets, and bid strategy will also transfer.

After upgrading, Local campaigns will be set to “removed,” which means they can’t be edited or reactivated.

Availability

Google says the self-upgrade tool will roll out in phases throughout August and the beginning of September.

If you choose not to use the self-upgrade tool, Google will automatically upgrade your Smart Shopping and Local campaigns around the end of September.

Google will perform a second round of automatic upgrades in 2023 for campaigns that aren’t upgraded in September. This is to minimize disruption during the holiday season.

You can expect a notification from Google before your campaigns are automatically upgraded.

Source: Google
Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock

