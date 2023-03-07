Google Ads Launches Performance Max For Travel Goals

Google has announced it’s rolling out Performance Max for travel goals to advertisers worldwide.

According to Google’s data, this new option for hotel advertisers comes when searches for “book a flight” are up over 70%.

Additionally, 40% of leisure travelers say they spend more time and effort planning their trips than before the pandemic.

Performance Max for travel goals will help hotel advertisers reach customers at all stages of the planning process by creating ads in multiple formats.

With one campaign, advertisers can reach customers across various Google channels, including YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail, and Maps.

All you need to do is establish your budget thresholds and conversion goals, and Google’s AI will handle the day-to-day tasks, such as bidding, optimizing ads between channels, and choosing the most effective asset groups.

Using Performance Max for Travel Goals

Hotel advertisers can select their hotel properties from a map using Google’s hotel picker tool while setting up a Performance Max campaign.

Google will automatically generate ads for the hotel in every format, including copy, images, and URLs.

Modifying any of these automatically generated ads or uploading custom assets is possible.

A single campaign can support 100 hotel properties with different locations, images, and messages.

This allows advertisers to track and share campaign performance for each location separately and better understand what’s working.

Advertisers can view traffic by hotel property on the Insights page to analyze demand across different locations.

The Insights page also provides information about search trends and shows what people search for when they see your ad.

Google claims that advertisers who use Performance Max achieve over 18% more conversions on average at a similar cost per action.

In Summary

Google’s Performance Max for travel goals is an AI-powered tool that allows hotel advertisers to create ads in multiple formats and reach more leisure travelers across channels.

It simplifies the campaign creation process, allowing hotels to expand their reach and drive more direct bookings.

With access to property-level reporting and travel-specific campaign recommendations, advertisers can better understand their performance and increase their returns.

As travel searches continue to grow, this tool could prove valuable for advertisers looking to connect with travelers in the planning stages of their trips.

Source: Google

Featured Image: SvetikovaV/Shutterstock