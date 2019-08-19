Google Ads is Switching Search & Shopping Campaigns to Standard Delivery

Google Ads is changing its ad delivery methods, switching search and shopping campaigns from accelerated delivery to standard delivery.

After September 17, Standard delivery will be the only ad delivery method for search campaigns, shopping campaigns, and shared budgets.

Google says this change is being made because accelerated delivery isn’t effective for campaigns that aren’t limited by budget.

“… for campaigns that are limited by budget, [accelerated delivery] can increase CPCs due to increased competition early in the day, or unintentionally spend most of your budget in earlier time zones. Alternatively, Standard delivery takes into account expected ad performance throughout the day and is better at maximizing performance within your daily budget.“

Lastly, Google recommends using ad scheduling to manage how ads are delivered in a day. Ad scheduling can be used to increase or decrease bids during certain times of the day.

Going forward, existing campaigns using accelerated delivery can continue to do so until October 1, after which time they will be automatically switched to standard delivery.

This change does not apply to display campaigns or video campaigns. They will continue to have accelerated delivery as an option.