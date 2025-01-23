Google Ads Introduces Advanced Targeting For Performance Max

Google Ads is rolling out updates to Performance Max to provide advertisers with greater control and actionable insights.

More Campaign Control

Advertisers will gain greater precision and flexibility in steering AI to align with specific marketing goals, including:

Campaign-level negative keywords (now rolling out to all advertisers).

(now rolling out to all advertisers). New customer acquisition goals with a High Value Mode (targeting high-value customers based on predicted lifetime value).

with a (targeting high-value customers based on predicted lifetime value). Improved brand exclusions for retail campaigns, allowing separate exclusions for Search text ads and Shopping ads.

for retail campaigns, allowing separate exclusions for Search text ads and Shopping ads. “URL contains” rules to target specific page categories (now expanding to product feed campaigns).

to target specific page categories (now expanding to product feed campaigns). Betas for: Demographic exclusions (e.g., age brackets like “18-24”). Device targeting (customized targeting for computer, mobile, or tablet traffic).



Enhanced Search Reporting & Guidance

Performance Max campaigns are becoming more transparent and actionable with:

Search themes improvements : A “usefulness indicator” for search themes. Insights into whether queries come from keywordless targeting or added search themes.

: Search terms insights to better understand and optimize campaign performance.

Asset Group Reporting Improvements

New updates make it easier to analyze and act on asset group performance:

Ability to segment and download performance data (e.g., conversions by device, time, etc.).

(e.g., conversions by device, time, etc.). Greater accessibility for sharing and analyzing data outside the Google Ads interface.

Why These Updates Matter

These features help advertisers:

Take control of AI to achieve specific campaign objectives.

Gain insight into what’s driving results.

Make more informed, data-driven decisions.

Advertisers can start exploring these new tools and optimize strategies to reach more high-value customers.