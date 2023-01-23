Google Ads Down For Advertisers, Google Confirms

Advertisers around the world this morning started their weekly routine with a big issue accessing Google Ads.

Word quickly spread across Twitter and LinkedIn, with confirmation from others that this isn’t an intermittent issue.

Google Status Dashboard Confirms Outage

From the Google status dashboard, the outage was confirmed this morning, January 23rd, at 8 am CST. You can follow the incident in real-time here.

As of noon CST, the issue has still not been resolved.

Google Ads Liason Ginny Marvin also took to Twitter to confirm the issue:

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Ads. Please see the dashboard for updates: https://t.co/0AqTKCl6Ts — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 23, 2023

Marketers took to LinkedIn and Twitter to voice their concerns.

Why This Matters

Advertisers cannot manage or optimize their accounts without proper access to Google Ads.

Even more, Google Ads are still serving to users, but marketers can’t see or react to real-time performance. When marketing dollars are at stake, this is a big issue for companies of any size.

If you’re used to weekly reporting, that’s another task you won’t be able to do until the Google Ads issue is resolved.

This outage is inconvenient for Google after their layoff announcement of 12,000 employees on Friday.

While this outage is more likely an untimely coincidence to Google Ads, advertisers were quick to put it together.

Summary

Google Ads is still down for many users as of Monday afternoon. After the Friday announcement of 12,000 Googlers, questions have arisen if these layoffs have impacted the technology and staffing that manages these platforms.

This is a developing story and will update as Google provides more information.

Featured Image: Stmool/Shutterstock