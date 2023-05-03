3 Simple Google Ads Tweaks That Immediately Boost Sales

Looking to maximize your return on ad spend and boost conversions for your business?

Want to start seeing significant increases in your Google Ads profits?

Sometimes minor improvements can make a big difference.

Learn how to tweak your strategy and get the most gains from your Google Ads campaigns in three simple steps.

On April 26, I moderated a webinar with Corey Zieman, CEO/Senior Strategist at Guaranteed PPC. Zieman shared three powerful changes that you can incorporate immediately.

Here’s a summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

Ecommerce PPC Tweaks

80% of the performance of your shopping campaigns will be down to your image and the price that’s showing on that product.

By following these tweaks, you can triple profit or lower expenses.

Tweak 1: Test Product Images In Google Shopping

Go to Google Shopping and search for how other products you’re competing against appear for your keywords.

Then, figure out how to make your product images stand out without taking any new photography.

Tweak 2: Test Price In Your Feed

Lowering your price can double the clickthrough rate because people often click on the cheapest listing.

By lowering your price by $2-$3, if your margin is flexible, you’ll get double the clickthrough rate, which will get you about a 50% reduction per click.

You’ll end up making 3x more money by:

Increasing visibility by double.

Conversion rates on the clicks may convert up to 25% better.

Tweak 3: Change Your Price’s Ending Digits

By changing the ending digits of your listing price to 7 or 9, you could increase the number of click-throughs and conversions.

Why? Because consumers are psychologically trained to be drawn to figures that end with odd numbers, precisely the number 7.

National & Regional Service Provider PPC Tweaks

You can apply these tweaks to sales training or product design firms that are operating nationally.

If you’re in this market, 75% of your performance will hinge on your chosen keywords and the language used in your ads.

Tweak 1: Use Buyer’s Keywords

Having the keywords users type into search in your ads helps you to gain around 2x or more clickthroughs and 300%+ more profits for the same opportunities.

Write unique ads for every one of your buyer’s keywords.

Tweak 2: Use Keywords In Landing Page Headlines

Having the keywords in your landing pages can help you gain up to 40% or more conversions from the same traffic you get from your ads.

Tweak 3: Use Location In Ads & Landing Page

Having the users’ state or city in your ads and landing pages can help you gain around 60% cheaper lead costs from the same traffic you’re buying.

Local PPC Tweaks

These tweaks apply to local brick-and-mortar stores.

85% of your results on Google Ads will be based on your keyword selection and the landing page you design.

Tweak 1: Use Product Keywords To Scale Results

85% of customers come from one keyword type.

So, your opportunity to own more market share in your local area exists within your ability to pick up new long-term buyers as they search for individual items you sell.

Tweak 2: Use Location In Your Ads

As people are searching for items online, you can drive customers into your store by being able to get your product now or much sooner.

This leads to a 100% higher CTR compared to competitors.

Tweak 3: Create A Hybrid Landing Page Strategy

Just as before, you want to illustrate the immediate nature of shopping in person, rather than waiting online.

In this case, you’ll want to include local hints on your landing page.

Here’s an example:

Local Service PPC Tweaks

Doctors’ offices, massage clinics, tattoo removal clinics, and other service businesses can use these PPC tweaks.

75% of your performance will be due to your keyword usage and landing page design.

Tweak 1: Put Keywords In Ads

By having the keyword users type into search engines your ads, you can help drive at least 2x more clickthroughs and 200%+ more profits for the same opportunities.

Tweak 2: Put Location In Ads

Having the location of your business in your ads can help you gain at least 2x more clickthrough rates on top of what you have already.

Tweak 3: Optimize Landing Page Layout

Prospects want to know three basic things when they search:

Can your business fulfill its needs? Do you cover their area? Can they trust you?

Be sure these answers are included on your landing page.

Local Home Service PPC Tweaks

For these types of businesses, 90% of the performance of your Google Ads will be down to the ad copy and the landing page design you’re using.

Tweak 1: Put Keywords In Ads To Double ROI

Having the keywords users type into search in your ads helps you to gain around 2x more clickthroughs and 200%+ more profits for the same opportunities.

Tweak 2: Put Location In Ads

Having the location of your business in your ads can help give you at least 2x more clickthrough rates, on top of what you have already.

Tweak 3: Optimize Your Landing Page

A proper landing page will convey the three things the user needs to know to reply in 5 seconds or less.

How Much Are You Leaving On The Table?

The company that’s big on Google Ads started small and reinvested its profits into the algorithm to get more returns over the years.

If your competitors can do it, you can do it, too.

Start small if necessary.

[Slides] 3 Simple Google Ads Tweaks That Immediately Boost Sales

Here’s the presentation:

Image Credits:

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal