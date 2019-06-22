Google Ads Begins Reporting on Shopping Campaign Landing Pages

Google Ads will now report on landing page performance from shopping campaigns. Data will be included in the “Landing pages” page.

The following data points will be recorded:

Clicks

Impressions

CTR

Average CPC

Cost

Conversion rate

Conversions

On the “Landing pages” page, you can also do the following:

See the expanded landing pages associated with each of your landing pages

Identify which of your pages could provide a better experience on mobile devices

Check a page’s mobile-friendliness or, if the page loads as a valid Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP)

With this data available, advertisers can see which landing pages from Shopping campaigns are boosting sales and which may need to be optimized further.

“For example, let’s say you’re a bicycle shop owner and you notice that your top-selling bike is no longer converting. When you check the “Landing pages” page, you see that the product landing page has been broken since last week. With this insight, you can work with your webmaster to fix the landing page and get your conversions back up.”

This change is now available to all Google Ads users.