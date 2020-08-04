Google Adds New Structured Data Properties to Estimated Salary Dev Page

Google updated its structured data development page to add two new properties to the Occupation structured data and the OccupationAggregationByEmployer structured data. The two properties are “JobBenefits” and “industry.”

According to Google’s developer page:

“ Occupation structured data allows salary estimate providers to define salary ranges and region-based salary averages for job types, details about the occupation such as typical benefits, qualifications, and educational requirements. OccupationAggregationByEmployer structured data allows salary estimate provides to aggregate occupations by factors such as experience levels or hiring organization.”

Estimated salaries can appear in the job experience on Google Search and as a salary estimate rich result for a given occupation.

Google added documentation for the optional jobBenefits and industry properties. While those properties are optional, they will nevertheless generate rich results.

The new structured data properties may also help Google to better understand the web page and rank it appropriately.

The update is documented on Google’s Estimated Salary structured data development support page.

The two properties added to Google’s documentation are optional. That means Google won’t see it as an error if it’s missing.

The new structured data properties are easy to understand the meaning.

The first one, JobBenefits, is for describing any benefits that are given to a person in the job position being described.

Google’s developer page describes it like this:

“The description of benefits that are associated with the job.”

The second one, industry, communicates to Google what industry the web page is making reference to.

The Google developer page describes the “industry” property like this:

“The industry that’s associated with the job position.”

Google’s developer page for this structured data published the following example of the new structured data properties in use:

},

“sampleSize”:1000,

“industry”: “Technology”,

“jobBenefits”: “6 weeks paid vacation every year”,

“yearsExperienceMin”: 3,

“yearsExperienceMax”: 7

}

In the above example, the industry is technology. The benefit given to employees is six weeks of paid vacation.

When adding these new structured data, it is important to remember that the data in the structured data must be an exact match to the content that a site visitor will see.

Google’s policy on structured data states that everything in the structured data must be reflected in the visible content that a site visitor will see.

That means that a publisher wishing to use the new properties in their structured data must also remember to publish the same information in the content that a site visitor will see.

Google’s new “jobBenefits” and “industry” properties should be useful to publishers who post this kind of information on the web.

Citation

Read Google’s developer page for Estimated Salary.