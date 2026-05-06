Google Adds More Links & Link Context To AI Search

Google is rolling out five updates to how links appear in its generative AI Search experiences, including AI Mode and AI Overviews. The changes add subscription labels and inline links within responses, among other features.

Here’s an example of how the changes will appear:

Hema Budaraju, VP of Product Management, wrote about the updates in a blog post.

What’s New

The updates cover five areas of link display across Google’s generative AI Search features.

Subscription Highlighting In AI Mode & AI Overviews

Google is now labeling links from users’ news subscriptions in AI Mode and AI Overviews.

Google announced subscription highlighting in December for the Gemini app but didn’t provide a timeline for AI Mode or AI Overviews. Today’s announcement confirms the expansion to both surfaces.

Google said that in early testing, people were “significantly more likely” to click links labeled as their subscriptions. The company didn’t share specific numbers.

Publishers who want to help subscribers connect their subscriptions with Google can find details on Google’s developer website.

Topic Suggestions After AI Responses

Serchers will start to see suggestions for related content at the end of many AI responses. These link to articles or analyses on different aspects of the topic.

Discussion and Social Media Previews

Google’s AI responses will include previews of perspectives from public online discussions, social media, and other firsthand sources.

The company is also adding context to these links, such as creator names and community names.

See a provided example:

More Inline Links Within Responses

Users will start to see more links directly within AI response text, positioned next to the relevant passage. Google didn’t quantify how many more inline links users will see or where the change will appear.

See a provided example:

Link Hover Previews on Desktop

On desktop, hovering over an inline link in Google’s AI experiences will show a preview of the linked website. The preview includes the site name and page title. Google noted that people hesitate to click links when they don’t know where they lead.

See a provided example:

Why This Matters

These updates show Google trying to make links more visible in AI Search at a time when publishers are closely monitoring referral traffic.

More inline links, hover previews, discussion cards, and subscription labels all point in the same direction. Google wants AI responses to feel less like dead ends and more like starting points for deeper exploration of the web.

That matters because the debate around AI Search has centered on whether AI answers reduce the need to click. Google is now adding more ways to click, but it isn’t providing the data publishers need to judge the impact.

For websites, that leaves the update in a familiar place. The link treatment may improve visibility, but the traffic impact will still need to be measured in analytics after the rollout reaches its audience.

Looking Ahead

The next question is how consistently these link treatments appear across AI Search surfaces.

Google didn’t provide rollout details for most of the updates, including geography, language, eligibility, or timing. That makes early testing difficult to interpret until we can see where the features appear and which types of queries trigger them.

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